Srinagar, Feb 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Thursday held meetings with public representatives from Shopian and Kupwara districts to conclude consultations ahead of the Budget Session of the Assembly.

The Budget Session of the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly will begin on March 3. This will be the first budget of the Omar Abdullah-led National Conference government after assuming power on October 16 last year, ending a six-year-old central rule.

The chief minister held discussions with the chairpersons of the District Development Councils and the legislators from the two districts, who participated both in person and through virtual mode, an official said.

The meeting was also attended by advisor to the chief minister Nasir Aslam Wani, additional chief secretary to the chief minister, Dheeraj Gupta and principal secretary of Finance Santosh D Vaidya.

The deputy commissioners of Shopian and Kupwara Districts attended the meeting through video conference.

Addressing the meeting, the chief minister said when proposing work in the district capex budget, the focus should be given to projects which can be completed within a reasonable time frame of two to three years with clear deliverables that fit within the allocated funds.

He stressed prioritising projects with achievable targets within the stipulated deadlines that align with the budget cycle and fulfil public needs and aspirations.

The chief minister also said the purpose of holding the consultation was to obtain useful feedback from the stakeholders and public representatives who are aware of ground realities and propose works which are important and for overall public welfare.

In the course of the in-person meetings, the chief minister has held pre-budget consultations with the chairpersons of DDCs, MLAs and representatives of stakeholder groups including, trade unions, industrialists, and entrepreneurs among others to ensure that the budget achieves public good.

