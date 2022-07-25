Jammu, July 25 (PTI) The Congress on Monday held a protest demonstration here against BJP-led central government for allegedly harassing its top leaders by implicating them in "false" cases.

The Congress leaders said that by resorting to the harassment in the garb of money laundering cases, the central government is stirring a hornet's nest for which Bharatiya Janata Party and its leaders will have to pay a heavy price.

Led by J-K Congress vice president and former minister Mula Ram, party activists carrying placards in their hands raised vociferous slogans against the Enforcement Directorate (ED) and the Modi government.

Addressing a huge gathering, the senior Congress leader accused the Union government of using its agencies as tools against the opposition party leaders.

"It is an irony that without registration of FIR or presence of money transaction records or evidence, the enforcement directorate is making every effort to book the reputed senior leaders of Congress. In such situation and circumstances how it can be money laundering case," Ram questioned.

He said Congress workers will continue to protests "till ED, CBI, NIA stop harassing our leaders".

Congress president Sonia Gandhi is expected to appear before the ED on Tuesday for her second round of questioning in the money laundering case linked to the National Herald newspaper.

