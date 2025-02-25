Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 25 (ANI): The construction work for National Highway 144A, starting from its junction with NH-44 near Jammu connecting Akhnoor, Nowshera, Rajouri and terminating at Poonch, is in full swing.

Structural engineer Arun said, "We are working in day and night shifts, and the work is underway on a war-foot level. We are trying to clear the road as soon as possible. 90 percent cutting is complete. The remaining will be completed in the coming 7-10 days."

He further said they were trying to complete the work soon so that commuters do not have to face difficulty.

"There are 12 bridges and 70 percent of the work is done. We are trying to complete the work this year itself. The journey from Jammu to Poonch will be reduced by 1.5 hours. I am a resident of Akhnoor. A lot of other locals are working with us. The BRO is also supporting us," he further said.

Meanwhile, the construction of a motorable bridge in Rajouri, that will connect Naushera to Seri Block in the district has also started raising hopes of villagers who suffer from poor connectivity.

The bridge when completed, will link 10 villages in the district. The bridge will provide better connectivity to the villagers, especially to the patients who have to travel several kilometres in times of emergency.

"After the construction of the bridge, it will provide us with a lot of convenience. It will reduce our travel time and improve connectivity," a villager told ANI.

"After the construction of the bridge, our travel time will reduce by an hour. All the villagers are very happy," another villager said.

The Border Roads Organisation is engaged in several road and bridge projects in Jammu and Kashmir.

In October 2024, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh inaugurated road and 12 bridge projects in Jammu & Kashmir worth Rs 731.22 crore. (ANI)

