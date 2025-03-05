Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 5 (ANI): In a significant judgment promoting public order and responsible behaviour, the Court of Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Kralpora in Jammu and Kashmir's (J-K) Kupwara district on Wednesday convicted two individuals under Section 355 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing public nuisance in an inebriated state, the Baramulla police said in a statement.

As per the statement, the Court sentenced them to community service in connection with a first information report registered at Kralpora police station.

Also Read | Bihar Tragedy: 4 Passengers Electrocuted After Coming Into Contact With Fallen Electric Wire in Nawada.

The case pertains to an incident on February 22, when a patrolling party of PS Kralpora found two individuals in a drunken state at Kralpora Market, causing inconvenience to the general public. Acting swiftly, the in-charge of the patrolling party forwarded a docket to PS Kralpora, where the offence was duly recorded in the daily diary. SHO PS Kralpora, Inspector Imtiyaz Malik, immediately applied for investigation before the Hon'ble Court of Additional Special Mobile Magistrate Kralpora, which granted permission, leading to the registration of FIR No. 09/2025 under Section 355 BNS and the commencement of a formal investigation.

"Upon completion of the investigation, a chargesheet was filed before the Court, where the accused pleaded guilty. Consequently, the Court convicted them and imposed community service as punishment, reinforcing the importance of responsible behavior and adherence to public decency," police said.

Also Read | Sextortion Bid on Telangana Congress MLA: Vemula Veeresham Receives 'Nude Video Call' From Cyber Fraudsters Demanding Money.

Court-ordered community service punishment includes two days of cleaning a public place, such as a hospital. One day dedicated to raising awareness about the harmful effects of alcohol consumption. One day of planting 20 trees on public/state land, facilitated by the concerned Tehsildar, they said.

The convicted individuals will complete their sentence under the supervision of SHO PS Kralpora. This verdict underscores the commitment of law enforcement and the judiciary to maintaining public order through reformative justice, they added. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)