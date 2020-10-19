Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], October 19 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir National Conference (NC) on Monday vehemently condemned Enforcement Directorate's summons to the party president and MP from Srinagar Dr Farooq Abdullah, saying "the measure exudes witch-hunt and vengeance".

According to a press release from the NC, in a joint statement, the leaders of the party have condemned "the undue witch hunt and intimidation of party president Dr Farooq Abdullah saying the motive behind the recent ED's summon to party president is to deter him from representing the aspirations of the people of Jammu and Kashmir."

The ED on Monday questioned National Conference (NC) president in Srinagar in connection with his alleged involvement in the J-K Cricket Association scam.

The questioning is in connection with the alleged misappropriation of Rs 43 crores when Farooq Abdullah was the chairman of the Jammu and Kashmir Cricket Association.Omar Abdullah, son of Farooq Abdullah said that the NC will be responding to ED summons."The party will be responding to this ED summons shortly. This is nothing less than political vendetta coming days after the formation of the People's Alliance for Gupkar Declaration. To set the record straight no raids are being conducted at Dr Sahib's residence," tweeted Omar.

The joint statement was signed by NC General Secretary Haji Ali Muhammad Sagar, Provincial Presidents Nasir Aslam Wani, Devender Singh Rana, senior leaders Mohammad Shafi Uri, Abdul Rahim Rather, Chaudhary Muhammad Ramzan, Mian Altaf Ahmed, Shammi Oberoi, Party MPs Muhammad Akbar Lone, Hasnain Masoodi; Mubarak Gul, SS Salathia, Ajay Sadhotra, Sakina Itoo, Shameema Firdous, Bimla Luthra, Nazir Ahmed Khan Gurezi, G A Shah, Sajjad Ah Kitchloo, Khalid Najeeb Suharwardey, Qamar Ali Akhoon, Ali Mohammad Dar, Dr Bashir Veeri, Javed Rana, Rattan Lal Gupta, RS Wazir, Brij Mohan Sharma, Mushtaq Ahmad Bukhari, S Namgyal and Haneefa Jan.

The leaders said the incumbent ruling dispensation in New Delhi was "employing government machinery and malevolent tactics to subdue Dr Sahabs effort in forging unity among different mainstream political parties".

"This government is doing everything it can to silence the combined voice of the people of Jammu and Kashmir, which Dr Sahib has been able to forge. The tactics are being employed across the board in the country to stifle the voices of dissent by using all spiteful measures, the party will not duck due to such tactics. We condemn the treatment that is being meted out to Dr Sahab, an octogenarian, the senior-most politician of Jammu and Kashmir, and sitting Member of Parliament from Srinagar," the NC leaders said.

"Such tactics will only make us more resolute towards achieving our goal peacefully and constitutionally. The measure also reveals the jittery the present ruling dispensation is going through in wake of the growing consensus among all mainstream political parties on People's Alliance for Gupkar declaration headed by Dr Farooq Abdullah," they added. (ANI)

