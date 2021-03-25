Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 25 (ANI): CRPF Madadgaar helped a 60-year-old man to reach the local hospital after the elderly called its helpline and informed it regarding his infected orthopaedic implant.

Md Shakoor, a resident of Thandikashi village in Jammu and Kashmir's Rajouri, was unable to get his orthopaedic implant reviewed as his village did not have access to a specialist doctor and other facilities.

Shakoor was suffering from the infection for the last two months.

A team of 72nd battalion of CRPF reached the caller's location immediately.

Md Shakoor has been admitted to the Government Hospital in Rajouri and the expenses of his treatment are being borne by the CRPF Madadgaar team.

"We get satisfaction after providing help to the needy," said SMO of the battalion Dr Vivekanand.

The family of the elderly lauded the help provided by the CRPF Madadgar team.

"We are thankful to the team of CRPF for helping us," the son of the patient, Gulzar, said while expressing his gratitude toward the team.

CRPF Madadgaar is a 24x7 helpline by CRPF to ensure the redressal of the grievances of the citizens. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)