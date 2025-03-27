Awantipora (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 27 (ANI): The Cyber Cell of Awantipora Police resolved multiple cases of online financial fraud, recovering Rs 1,89,238 from scammers, as per a police statement.

The frauds primarily involved fake investment schemes that lured victims with promises of high returns. Multiple complaints were received involving fraudulent schemes amounting to Rs 1,89,238, the statement further mentioned.

Acting on this, the district police's cyber cell collected evidence and necessary information from the victims. Using advanced cyber means, they froze the fraudulent transactions.

Rs 1,89,238 was held and recovered, and it was successfully credited back to the victims.

Awantipora Police urged the public to remain cautious against online scams, fake SMS credit messages, and unauthorised applications.

On Wednesday, the state police carried out searches at several places across the district in connection with an investigation of banned terror outfits.

This development comes at a time of heightened security concerns in the region, with security forces continuously working to prevent the resurgence of militant activities in Jammu and Kashmir. Further updates on the search are still awaited. (ANI)

