Visual from teh spot where the grenade attack took place (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 7 (ANI): The death toll in yesterday's grenade attack at Amira Khadal market in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir, has risen to two.

A girl, identified as Rafiya Do Nazar Ahmad Tinda, was critically injured yesterday in the grenade attack and succumbed to her injuries at SMHS hospital Srinagar on Monday morning. She is a resident of Hazratbal Srinagar.

Also Read | YouTube Music Users Can Now Share Songs With Snapchat on Android.

Earlier on Sunday, the police informed that 24 people were injured in the grenade attack including 23 civilians and one police personnel. An old man succumbed to injuries yesterday.

The area was cordoned off after a grenade attack on Sunday. (ANI)

Also Read | Operation Ganga: 185 Indians, Stranded in Ukraine, Arrive in Mumbai by Air India Express Flight From Budapest.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)