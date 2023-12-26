Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 26 (ANI): Dense fog continues to disrupt normal life in the valley, as the minimum temperature was recorded at minus three degrees Celsius in Srinagar on Monday night.

The severe cold conditions persist, making life difficult, especially during the morning hours.

The freezing temperatures have caused discomfort and hardship, and there seems to be no relief in sight.

The harsh winter has disrupted daily life, and people are struggling to cope with the extreme cold. The fog has made visibility extremely poor on the roads.

Saurabh Mitra, a tourist who arrived in Srinagar from Kolkata a few days ago, said they could not walk around due to severe fog.

"Yesterday, when we went out for sightseeing, a thick cloud of smoke filled the sky everywhere. We went around Shalimar Garden... As soon as we climbed up the Shankar Achraya Temple (Srinagar), the visibility began to drop."

He added that they were excited but were wishing for the sun to come out to make good use of their money and time.

"I was also accompanied by my children. They were excited. We had planned a Shikara ride at Dal Lake but its visibility was very low," Mitra, who was on his first visit to Kashmir, said.

According to the Metrological Centre Kashmir, Srinagar recorded a minimum temperature of minus three degrees Celsius on Monday night.

Javed Ahmad, a scooter rider who had covered himself with warm clothes, told ANI about the hazards of riding amid the dense fog.

"During the ride, I have to turn on the flashlights on my scooter to see the road. And navigate the traffic in my lane with one hand amid low visibility. What can we do?. Amid the mahyem, one can't understand where a vehicle is going to or coming from."

The weather department predicted that dry weather along with moderate to dense fog will persist over Central Kashmir, Pulwama and Baramulla till December 31.

As per the MeT forecast, there will be light rain and snow in scattered places, along with cloudy skies during January 1-2.

The forty-day period of intense, harsh winter, popularly called 'Chillai Kalan' and lasting from December 21 to January 29, is underway in Kashmir. (ANI)

