Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 1 (ANI): Maha Shivaratri is being celebrated with religious fervour and gaiety across Jammu and Kashmir's Shankaracharya temple today.

While speaking to ANI, a priest at the Shankaracharya temple said, "On the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivaratri or 'Herath' today, we began the day by offering 'Puja' to Lord Shiva and praying for the well-being of the Indian students stuck in Ukraine amidst the ongoing crisis."

He added, "The biggest gathering is expected today at Shankaracharya temple, which overlooks the famous Dal Lake in Srinagar. Special 'Langar' stalls have been installed so that devotees are given refreshments."

Maha Shivaratri, which translates to the greatest night of Shiva, is one of the most splendidly celebrated festivals across the country.

It celebrates the grand marriage of Lord Shiva - with the goddess of fertility, love, and beauty - Parvati, who is also known as Shakti.

On this auspicious day, followers and devotees of Lord Shiva observe fast and special puja is performed in several temples across the world. They offer milk to the Shivalinga and pray for Moksha.

Several devotees pray the whole night, chant mantras in praise of Lord Shiva. Besides the celebrations of the marriage of Shiva and Shakti, unmarried women pray and observe fasts on the day to wish for a partner as compassionate as Lord Shiva. On this day, fairs and cultural programmes are also organised in various temples. (ANI)

