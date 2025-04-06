Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 6 (ANI): Devotees arrived in large numbers at the Mata Vaishno Devi Temple in Katra on Sunday to offer prayers on the occasion of Ram Navami, the ninth day of Chaitra Navratri.

Earlier today, Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended the greetings of 'Ram Navami'and wished for fresh enthusiasm in the lives of countrymen.

Also Read | BJP Foundation Day 2025: People Seeing Good Governance Agenda of Party, Reflected in Historic Mandates, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Taking to X, PM Modi said, "Heartfelt greetings to all countrymen on the occasion of Ram Navami. May this holy and sacred occasion of Lord Shri Ram's birth festival bring new consciousness and fresh enthusiasm into all your lives and continuously provide new energy to the resolve of a strong, prosperous, and capable India. Jai Shri Ram!"

Meanwhile, scores of devotees thronged Ayodhya's Ram Temple on this auspicious occasion.

Also Read | Ram Navami 2025 Wishes: May Ram Navami Bring New Energy for Strong, Prosperous and Capable India, Says PM Narendra Modi.

Before visiting the temple, devotees take a holy dip in the River Saryu in Ayodhya.

On Ram Navami, the Ram Janmabhoomi Temple in Ayodhya was adorned with vibrant flowers and dazzling lights, drawing devotees from across the country to celebrate Lord Ram's birth.

One devotee said, "I am feeling very good after coming here...The arrangements here are very good..."Another devotee from Varanasi said, "I have come from Varanasi to offer prayers at Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple on the occasion of Ram Navami..."Devotees also thronged the Hanumangarhi Temple in Ayodhya.

Hanuman Garhi temple priest Mahant Raju Das said, "I would like to extend greetings on the occasion of Ram Navami. Aarti took place in the morning at 3 am. Devotees are offering prayers at the temple in large numbers on the occasion of Ram Navami. Today is the birthday of Lord Ram, and I extend best wishes to all the devotees. I will pray for the welfare of the world."

Ram Navmi is celebrated all over India every year on the last day of Chaitra Navaratri to mark the birth of Lord Rama. On this auspicious day, young girls, representing the nine forms of the goddess Durga, are offered gifts and prasad. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)