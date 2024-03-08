Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) March 8 (ANI): Devotees throng Shankaracharya Mahadev Temple in Srinagar to offer prayers, on the occasion of Maha Shivratri.

The temple, located atop the Shankaracharya Hill is dedicated to Lord Shiva and holds great spiritual and cultural importance for the people of Srinagar.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Man Burns Wife Alive in Budaun After She Stops Him From Consuming Alcohol.

On this auspicious day, devotees from different places of the country gather to offer their prayers and seek the blessings of Lord Shiva. The atmosphere is filled with the sounds of devotional songs and the fragrance of incense as devotees perform traditional rituals and offer holy water, milk, and flowers to the sacred Lingam.

Vidhu Sharma (Incharge of Shankaracharya temple) told ANI, "We all are the devotees of the Bholenath (god Shiva). The occasion provides us with an opportunity to serve him. I wish Maha Shivratri celebrations to all the people across the country".

Also Read | Narki Shakti: Indian Army To Launch Two Army Girls Sports Companies To Empower Women.

Ritu Thakur, a devotee who came along with her husband from Delhi told ANI, "We had been planning to visit Shankaracharya temple on the occasion of Shivratri. But it didn't work out. My husband is a Supreme Court lawyer. He remains busy".

"But this time, we came here with the blessings of the god Shiva," She added.

The Shankaracharya temple becomes a hub of religious fervour and celebration, with the faithful staying up all night to participate in the night-long vigil and witness the grandeur of the Maha Shivaratri celebrations.

Chandi Sharma, another devotee from Jammu said, "Everyone knows today is Maha Shivratri. We came here to offer prayers at 4 am early in the morning".

As the day breaks the temple resonates with the echoes of hymns and prayers creating a mystical and enchanting ambience. The Maha Shivaratri celebrations in Shankaracharya temple are a beautiful display of faith and devotion, uniting people in prayer and worship of the divine. It is a time for spiritual renewal and enlightenment, as devotees seek the blessings of Lord Shiva for peace, prosperity, and happiness in their lives. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)