Srinagar, Sep 25 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh has awarded commendation certificate class-1 along with cash reward to 25 CRPF personnel in appreciation of their excellent performance on the counter-terror front, police said on Friday.

While ASI Nounihal Singh has been rewarded with a commendation certificate class-1 along with cash reward of Rs 25,000, Constable Narendra Kumar and Head Constable Rajesh Kumar have been awarded with commendation certificate class-1 along with cash reward of Rs 15,000 each for showing excellent presence of mind and swift action during a terror attack on 17 August 2020, a police spokesman said.

Twenty-two other CRPF personnel were awarded commendation certificate class-1 along with a cash reward of Rs 5,000 each.

The spokesman said the DGP has expressed hope that these officers and personnel will continue to work with the same zeal and zest and earn more and more rewards and honours for their force and themselves.

