Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], November 8 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police R R Swain on Wednesday visited the twin South Kashmir districts of Shopian and Pulwama where he chaired meetings with the senior officers of the Army, CRPF and Police officers to take a first-hand review of the current security scenario of these districts.

In these meetings, discussions were held regarding enhancing coordination between the forces besides the intelligence agencies. People-friendly Policing and security of the vulnerable population were discussed, said the police.

Plans for zero terror and area domination also remained on the agenda of these meetings. The working of Police Stations and their requirements was also discussed.

Addressing these meetings, the DGP J&K lauded the good work and efforts of forces and of intelligence agencies in fighting terrorism in South Kashmir.

The DGP said that to uproot the terrorism totally more joint efforts of all are needed, adding that synergy among the forces has to be enhanced to the next level.

He emphasised for coordination among ranks at different levels in planning and executing actions for zero terror plans. He directed for working on plans for area domination on a routine basis.

The DGP stressed upon officers to be vigilant as the enemies of peace are looking for the chances to disrupt the peace. He said that the peaceful atmosphere in Jammu & Kashmir has been achieved after a lot of hard work and sacrifices by the Police and Security Forces.

While impressing the safety and security of the people, Swain stressed generating more human intelligence, adding that people's welfare is our prime concern.

He impressed upon the officers to work with professionalism, sincerity and a dedicated manner for the safety & security of all the people.

He said that JKP along with other sister agencies have succeeded in creating a conducive atmosphere in the UT and to maintain it is a big challenge.

During these meetings, the DGP also took stock of the working of the Police Stations and their requirements. He directed the officers to take care of jawans' immediate needs so that they could discharge their duties without any difficulty. (ANI)

