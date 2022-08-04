Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh on Wednesday chaired a high-level meeting to review the overall security scenario and arrangements regarding the forthcoming Independence Day and Muharram-ul-Haram functions.

During the meeting, the DGP sought reports from the officers about security arrangements and deployment plans put in place for the smooth and peaceful conduct of the Muharram and the Independence Day in twin capital cities and all district headquarters across Jammu and Kashmir.

The DGP discussed in detail all the arrangements to be made and gave directions to ensure all the necessary arrangements are in place well in time. Emerging challenges and their countermeasures were threadbare discussed during the meeting. The Har Ghar Tiranga was also discussed during the meeting.

Referring to the continuous attempts by sponsored elements to create disturbance in Jammu and Kashmir, the DGP said that extra vigil is required to be maintained for the forthcoming functions.

The DGP said to foil any attempt by troublemakers a close liaison should be maintained at every level. He gave directions for increased patrolling, area domination and CASOs etc to ensure those anti-peace elements are not given any chance to create any disturbance.

He stressed maintaining alertness on the borders of the twin cities and on the national highway for which he advised placement of 'nakas' and joint patrolling to check the movement of anti-social and anti-national elements.

The DGP gave directions for making smooth traffic arrangements during the Independence Day celebrations, particularly routes leading to venues of functions in Srinagar and Jammu. Parking slots should be identified so that people participating in these functions should not face any inconvenience, he said.

The senior officers representing different units, agencies briefed the meeting about the required steps to be taken to ensure peaceful conduct of the Independence Day celebrations. They also apprised the DGP regarding the overall security scenario and counter/preventative measures in place in the areas under their command. The officers also briefed about the security arrangement regarding the peaceful conduct of Muharram-ul-Haram functions. (ANI)

