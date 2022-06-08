Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 8 (ANI): To ensure a hassle-free Amarnath Yatra in the Union Territory, the Director-General of Jammu and Kashmir Police Dilbag Singh on Wednesday visited Yatra camps at FC Mir-bazaar, Walnut Factory Qazigund and Lamber in Ramban and reviewed security arrangements for the pilgrims.

He also reviewed security arrangements at Navyug Tunnel and interacted with jurisdictional and Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) officers seeking reports regarding the security arrangements and area domination enroute national highway and directed them to beef up security arrangements and further augment the security arrangements enroute national highway, according to a statement from Police Media Centre PHQ, Jammu and Kashmir.

Also Read | Prophet Remarks Row: Due to BJP, Country Faced Embarrassment and Was Forced to Apologise, Says Maharashtra CM Uddhav Thackeray.

He further directed the officers for keeping a vigil on the specious elements/movement along the NH and areas surrounding yatra transit camps.

During the interaction, the DGP emphasised increased coordination and communication among the forces for quick response to the requirements for the security and assistance of pilgrimages, a greater synergy to ensure a smooth and secure pilgrimage.

Also Read | World Ocean Day 2022 : 'India To Have Blue Economic Policy Soon', Says Union Minister Jitendra Singh.

"The security grid needs to be strengthened and all the important locations en route be kept under continuous surveillance round the clock," the DGP directed.

"All important places including the 'langars' (community kitchens), parking places should be brought under security cover and stressed for sharing the inputs among the agencies for preventive measures," he said.

The senior officers from J-K Police and CRPF briefed the DGP about their deployment plan and other necessary arrangements that were put in place for the smooth conduct of the Amarnath Yatra.

The DGP was accompanied by Inspector-General CRPF (KOS) M S Bhatia, Inspector-General of Kashmir Police Vijay Kumar, Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) South Kashmir Range Abdul Jabbar, DIG CRPF Anantnag Dinesh Pratab Upadhyay, Senior Superintendent of Police Kulgam Dr G.V. Sundeep Charkravarthy, CO 24 Bn CRPF Y.N.Rai, CO 46 Bn CRPF Arun Dev Sharma, Assistant Superintendent of Police (ASP) Kulgam Majid Malik, 2IC 163 CRPF Manoj Kumar Sicon and other jurisdictional officers upto Lamber where DIG DKR Sunil Gupta, SSP Ramban Mohita Sharma also joined the officers. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)