Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 9 (ANI): Amid the rising COVID-19 cases in the country, Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police Dilbag Singh on Sunday inspected the COVID care facility for policemen at Kisan Ghar Narwal Mandi in Jammu.

As per the statement, the facility has been created to meet any exigency in view of the second wave of the coronavirus pandemic.

As many as 22 rooms have been reserved for the care of policemen with mild and moderate symptoms. The facility would be extended as and when required.

The DGP appreciated the efforts of authorities in quickly creating this facility

"Basic treatment facility for police personnel has been created here in the light of JK Police personnel getting exposed to the virus working day in and day out to restrict the spread of the second wave of COVID-19. The same kind of facility would be made operational in Srinagar," Singh said.

He also stressed the importance of ensuring the implementation of COVID protocol very strictly and directed officers to provide all help and assistance to civil administration in its efforts to fight the virus.

The DGP was informed that facilities like oxygen concentrators, oxygen cylinders, ambulance and basic treatment are available at the centre. Medical staff will remain deployed at the centre round the clock for any assistance.

Jammu and Kashmir currently has 46,535 active COVID-19 cases, as per the union health ministry. So far, 1,62,535 recoveries and 2,672 deaths have been reported from the union territory. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)