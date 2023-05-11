Srinagar [Jammu and Kashmir], May 11 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbag Singh visited the Mahore area in Reasi district on Thursday to review the security and crime scenario of the district, the official statement issued by Police Media Centre PHQ, J-K said.

He chaired a joint meeting of officers from the J-K Police and Army, where he sought reports on the prevailing security situation in the district.

The officers briefed DGP about various measures taken with regard to security as also for crime control. He was also apprised of the actions being taken to ensure a robust Area Domination grid in order to maintain peace and stability in the district.

While addressing the officers, DGP appreciated the synergy amongst the forces for maintaining peace in the area.

He said, "Reasi district is a sensitive place as it connects with the border district of Rajouri as well as to the valley and added that there may be attempts of cross over and as such, all the forces should work in unison."

Singh stressed on vigilance against anti-national elements and their supporters and directed officers to take stringent action against those providing any kind of support to terrorists.

He directed all officers to monitor the activities of all suspects besides the elements attempting to revive the terror structure from across the border. He stressed on the use of new-generation technology including apps in order to enhance operational capability.

DGP directed for devising joint area domination plans for the Distt with the involvement of PRIs and Village Defence Groups (VDGs) for monitoring and generation of human intelligence. He also stressed upon jurisdictional officers for taking stringent action against the people found involved in the narco-trade.

DGP emphasized on organizing PCPG meetings extensively and briefing the people about their role and responsibilities and communicating our concerns AQ. He directed for circulating contact numbers of the police and Security Forces for information generation and added that the cooperation of people is must for maintaining peace in the area.

The meeting was attended by DIG UR range Mohammad Suleman Choudhary, AIG (T&P) PHQ J S Johar, SSP Reasi Amit Gupta, Dy. Commander 11 Sector RR Chanderkote Vijay Kumar, Col. 1/9 GR B K Swakmi, Col. 58 RR Mahore Apratim Ritesh and other Army & jurisdictional police officers. (ANI)

