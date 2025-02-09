Aerial view of the Winter Festival in Doda (Photo/ANI)

Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 9 (ANI): The 'Lal Draman Winter Festival-2025' has been organised in Doda district by the District Administration and Jammu and Kashmir Tourism Department.

Lal Draman, a serene meadow in the picturesque Doda district of Jammu and Kashmir, came alive with the much-anticipated winter festival.

The festival attracted thousands of visitors, including tourists, locals, officials, and media to witness this celebration of culture, adventure, and natural beauty.

Speaking to ANI, Doda Range Deputy Inspector General of Police (DIG) Shridhar Patil said, "The winter festival has been organised here by the district administration, tourism department, Indian Army and NGOs."

"People have come and participated here in large numbers. They have also tried to showcase their culture through performances with enthusiasm," he said.

The DIG further appealed for more people to come and participate in the festival.

Earlier last month, the picturesque Kariwan in Devar Lolab in Jammu and Kashmir's Kupwara district witnessed an overwhelming turnout and an unforgettable celebration of the Lolab Winter Festival.

The event brought together thousands of visitors and locals, showcasing the beauty and vibrant culture of Lolab Valley of Kupwara district.

The festival, which aimed to celebrate the winter season and promote the region's scenic beauty and rich cultural heritage, featured a series of exhilarating activities.

These included traditional music, snow volleyball championship, skiing, dance performances, folk music, local handicraft displays, nature walks, and a variety of culinary delights that drew both local and outside crowds of visitors.

The highlights were traditional folk songs, Kashmiri Rowf, Gojri and Punjabi songs, a snow volleyball championship, skiing, a craft market featuring artisans from the region, and guided tours that spotlighted the breathtaking landscapes of the surrounding area.

Visitors were also treated to a diverse range of local foods, adding to the festival's appeal. (ANI)

