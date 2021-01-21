Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 21 (ANI): The Anti Narcotic Task Force along with the Anantnag Police on Thursday arrested a drug dealer in Jammu and Kashmir's Anantnag district and recovered around 650 grams of high-grade heroin.

Additionally, about 1,430 grams of Poppy extract (Afeem) was also seized from his possession.

As per a statement from the JK Police, the accused, Abdul Hameed Alai, was nabbed after the police received a tip-off regarding a drug deal being struck in Harnag.

"The drug peddler has been arrested and a case under relevant sections of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act has been registered. Further investigation is going on and more arrests of this drug racket are expected," the statement said. (ANI)

