Jammu and Kashmir [India], November 27 (ANI): As winter arrives in the Kashmir valley, so does heavy amounts of snowfall. Now, although it creates many problems for locals, people have shown how to turn problems into opportunities using their creativity.

The youth and the children are the ones who are most active in this. They carve sculptures out of snow and create a 'universe' of happy moments.

The people of Kashmir have shown time and again that there is no dearth of talent in the valley. Their creativity with snow is yet another proof of this.

Also, the artworks of Kashmir often grab people's attention on social media. Several national and internationally famous artists Zahooruddin Lone, Tasadeq Hussain, and several others teach snow sculpting skills to the children.

In another step in the direction, the school administration in the Higher Secondary School Kalshe in the Talil area of Griz organized a unique Snow Art Competition for the students.

The students showcased their talents by making 'snowmen' and models of other wild and domestic animals and birds. The school also appreciated the students' work and also awarded prizes to the students for encouraging them.

It is noteworthy that this trend of making snow models during the winter is rising in popularity every year.

The world's largest ice rink in the famous tourist destination of Gulmarg has already gained worldwide popularity. So, at this point, the initiative brought by the school administration is being appreciated a lot.

The locals also seemed very happy and appreciative of the initiative and the trend. They told ANI that both NGOs and administration should contribute to developing this art, and such competitions should be held across the valley. (ANI)

