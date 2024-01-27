Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 27 (ANI): The Enforcement Directorate has filed a prosecution complaint under the provisons of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act against three persons in a case related to terror financing in the Kashmir valley, the agency said in a statement.

The complaint was filed in the Special Court (Prevention of Money Laundering Act) on January 25 in Srinagar.

"ED has filed a Prosecution Complaint (PC) under the provisions of PMLA, 2002, against Mudasir Ahmad Sheikh, Mushtaq Ahmad Kambay, Mohd. Iqbal Khan before the Special Court (PMLA), Srinagar (J&K) in the case related to terror financing in the Kashmir valley. The Special Court has taken cognizance of the PC filed on January 25, 2024." (ANI)

