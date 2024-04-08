Gulmarg (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 8 (ANI): The Election Commission of India (ECI) posted a video of a mega voter awareness programme under the systematic voters' education and electoral participation (SVEEP) initiative in Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg.

https://x.com/ECISVEEP/status/1776958981237514616

Also Read | Lucknow: No Liquor Consumption in Public Places Following Enforcement of Model Code of Conduct for Lok Sabha Election 2024.

ECI posted on the official account of X, the sveep program held at Gulmarg organized by DEO Baramulla.

A post on the official X handle of the Election Commission of India read, "#YouAreTheOne! Step out, vote, and inspire others to do the same. Be our #ElectionAmbassador and let's celebrate #ChunavKaParv together."

Also Read | Stock Market Today: Sensex, Nifty Hit Record High in Early Trade Amid Optimism in Global Markets and Foreign Fund Inflows.

It further urged people to watch this video as part of our SVEEP activities in Jammu and Kashmir.

Earlier on April 7, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) announced candidates for three Lok Sabha seats in Kashmir.

PDP leader Sartaj Madni announced that Mehbooba Mufti will contest the general elections from Kashmir's Anantnag-Rajouri constituency.

Mufti will be in a political battle from the Anantnag-Rajouri seat against Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) leader Ghulam Nabi Azad.

Azad will be fighting the Lok Sabha polls for the first time after he lost the 2014 General Elections from Udhampur seat.

Waheed Parra will contest from the Srinagar seat, while former Rajya Sabha member Mir Fayaz will contest from the Baramulla seat.

The National Conference and the People's Democratic Party are partners in the Indian National Developmental Inclusive Alliance formed to challenge the BJP in the general elections.

In March, Chief Election Commissioner (CEC) Rajiv Kumar said that the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly polls will be held after the Lok Sabha elections.

The Lok Sabha polls in the Union Territory will be held in the first five phases on April 19 (Udhampur), April 26 (Jammu), May 7 (Anantnag-Rajouri), May 13 (Srinagar) and May 20 (Baramulla).

Nearly 97 crore voters will be eligible to vote for 543 Lok Sabha constituencies across the country.

The elections for 543 Lok Sabha seats will be held in seven phases starting on April 19. The counting of votes has been scheduled for June 4. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)