Jammu, July 29 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday said the government is building a world-class infrastructure and the union territory is emerging as a "performer in every sector on national canvas".

The success of a nation can only be achieved by "promoting a culture of ideas and innovation in classrooms with dedication, discipline and determination," he said while addressing the 8th convocation of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi (SMVD) University at Katra.

The LG said the J&K government is building world-class infrastructure, and "Simultaneously, we are strengthening knowledge system of our economy to provide bright opportunities to talented young professionals”.

Addressing the gathering of students, teachers and parents, the Lt Governor said, “Teachers should dream of making SMVD University one of the preeminent universities in Northern India and students must aspire to fulfil the dream of 130 crore Indians”.

“We cannot achieve big things in life unless we dream big and strive hard to achieve it”, he stressed.

The LG observed that youth can shape the destiny of our great nation if they are equipped with special knowledge, skills, wisdom and values as emphasized in the new National Education Policy. As they step out of campus, the new jobs and careers should become a mission to improve the lives of others, he added.

Underlining that a university campus anywhere in the world is the best place to sharpen social consciousness of young minds full of joy and adventurous pursuit of progress, the Lt Governor said the education must be aligned to support students' creativity so that they can contribute their best for a better world.

On the occasion, the Lt Governor congratulated all the students who received medals, awards and degrees and wished them a bright future and success in their life.

Observing that young students are the most powerful and "most invaluable asset of our society", the Lt Governor said they have tremendous energy, consciousness & the vision for a developed and prosperous world.

“I am confident that the students of SMVD University will contribute immensely with their new vision for a self-reliant India,” he added.

Citing the example of great teacher, scientist and former President of India, Dr APJ Abdul Kalam, the Lt Governor highlighted the role of a teacher in shaping the personality, mind, talents, capabilities and vision of a student.

He said the National Education Policy emphasizes on such a relationship between teacher, education and students through curriculum that builds both skills and life values.

The Lt Governor called upon the educational institutions to prepare for the future more quickly with the goal of incubating world class research and innovation.

Through the National Policy on Education, "we have got an opportunity to transform our institutions by setting academic priorities, preparing them for international competition and having revamped, relevant, modern and progressive educational curriculum," he added.

Saying that education is "not about the race to come first" but it is about achieving the "highest peak of values in life", the Lt Governor noted that the National Education Policy emphasizes on scientific temper, knowledge and ability.

During the Convocation, the Lt Governor conferred 44 medals which included 4 Chancellor Gold Medal, 4 University Gold Medal, 15 University Silver Medal and 21 Infosys Foundation Prize of Excellence.

A total of 1,165 students have been awarded with degrees for academic year 2019-20 & 2020-21, including 484 Under Graduate, 502 Post Graduate and 81 Ph.D.

The Lt Governor also planted a sapling on the occasion.

