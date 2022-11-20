Jammu and Kashmir [India], November 20 (ANI): An encounter broke out at the Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district, informed the J-K police.

"Encounter started at Cheki Dudoo area of Bijbehara in Anantnag district. Police and Army are on job. Details shall follow," Tweeted Kashmir Zone Police.

Police and Army officials have been deployed at the spot.

Further details to follow. (ANI)

