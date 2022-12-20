Three Terroists have been Killed so far: Kashmir ADGP (File Photo/ANI)

Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 20 (ANI): Three terrorists have been killed in an ongoing encounter with security forces in the Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday. The encounter broke out in the wee hours of Tuesday morning and the Jammu and Kashmir Police have identified the terrorists involved as members of the terror outfit Lashkar-e-Taiba.

The encounter ensued between the terrorists and the security forces at the Munjh Marg area of the Shopian district in the Kashmir region. Reportedly, the encounter is still underway.

Two out of the three slain terrorists have already been identified by Police. The identification of the third is still on.

"Among the two neutralised local terrorists, two have been identified as Lateef Lone of the Shopian district, who had been involved in the killing of a Kashmiri Pandit Purana Krishna Bhat and the other is Umer Nazir of Anantnag, involved in the killing of Till Bahadur Thapa from Nepal," said the Additional Director General of Kashmir Police.

One AK-47 rifle and two pistols were recovered from the terrorists, said the Additional Director General of Kashmir Police. (ANI)

