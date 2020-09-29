Rajouri (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 29 (ANI): The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) has arrested an assistant executive engineer, Public Health Engineering Department in Rajouri for allegedly demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant.

The accused has been identified as Fateh Ali.

Also Read | Venkaiah Naidu Tests Positive For COVID-19; Vice President Advised Home Quarantine.

A case was registered on a complaint against under Section 7 of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988 (as amended in 2018).

According to the statement issued by the CBI, it was alleged that the complainant's firm was allotted a tender by Flood Control Division, Samba for construction work in river Tarnah, near Gow Shala on the Pathwal Downstream of national highway and the said work was completed.

Also Read | Recovery Rate of COVID-19 Patients Reaches 92.52% in Bihar.

As per the terms of the tender, the then assistant executive engineer (AEE) of flood control division, had to supervise and inspect the construction work, it added.

It was further alleged that the accused did not sign the work register due to which payment was not cleared by the flood control division. It was also alleged that the accused demanded a bribe of Rs 20,000 for signing the work register.

CBI laid a trap and caught the accused red-handed while demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 20,000 from the complainant. Searches were conducted at the residential and official premises of the accused in Jammu and Rajouri. (ANI)

.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)