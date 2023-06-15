Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 15 (ANI): Indoor Sports Complex in Elahibagh witnessed an exhilarating conclusion to the 4th District Srinagar Indoor Rowing Championship 2023 on Thursday.

Over 250 enthusiastic boys and girls from various schools and clubs in Srinagar showcased their talent and passion, transforming the event into a resounding success.

This remarkable championship, organized by the District Rowing Association in collaboration with the J&K Rowing and Sculling Association and the J-K Sports Council, left an indelible mark on the participants and attendees alike.

Gracing the event as the Chief Guest, Dr Darakhshan Andrabi, Chairperson of the Waqf Board, lauded the efforts of the organizers and commended the talented female athletes for their exceptional dedication throughout the championship.

She expressed her unwavering support for the District Rowing Association and encouraged them to continue organizing such outstanding events in the future.

Dr Andrabi emphasized the significance of water sports activities, particularly in the region blessed with abundant lakes and water bodies.

She called upon the youth to actively engage in water sports and proudly represent J-K in national and international competitions, reinforcing the importance of such initiatives in her passionate address.

She also acknowledged the Lt Governor of J-K, Manoj Sinha, for his steadfast support, further bolstering the cause of such endeavours.

Among the esteemed personalities present at the closing ceremony was Tariq Ghani, President of the CCIK, who expressed his commitment to collaborate with the association and organize future events that promote sportsmanship and unity among the youth.

Throughout the championship, a total of 55 races captivated the audience, showcasing various disciplines of indoor rowing and witnessing the spirited participation of all contestants.

Bilquis Mir, an International Player of Kayaking and Canoeing and the esteemed Director of Water Sports emphasized the profound significance of sports activities in the daily lives of individuals across all age groups.

She applauded the outstanding participation of girls in the championship, recognizing their dedication, talent, and invaluable contribution to the event.

Additionally, she shared exciting news about the upcoming Canoe Carnival, organized by the J-K Water Sports Kayaking Canoeing Association, which aims to promote Sonmarg's water activities on the global stage.

Bilquis revealed that the championship, scheduled for June 23, 2023, will see the participation of around 80 players from across the country, with four players selected to represent India in the prestigious Asian Games hosted by China in September.

Dr Burhan, an esteemed Social Activist and the President of the J-K Association of Rowing and Sculling expressed heartfelt appreciation for the overwhelming participation of students.

He reiterated JKARS' strong commitment to discovering and nurturing hidden talent in J-K, ensuring deserving players receive the platform they deserve to flourish.

Dr Burhan also highlighted the vital role such events play in safeguarding the youth from drug abuse, emphasizing the significance of a healthy and active lifestyle.

The 4th District Srinagar Indoor Rowing Championship 2023 stands as a testament to the power of sportsmanship and the importance of physical activity in shaping the lives of the youth. The District Rowing Association, J-K Rowing and Sculling Association, and the J-K Sports Council extend their heartfelt gratitude to all the participants, esteemed guests, and generous sponsors whose unwavering support contributed immensely to the grandeur and success of this event.

Dr Darakhshan Andrabi said, "The championship has showcased the immense talent and potential of our youth. It is our responsibility to provide them with the necessary platforms and resources to excel in their chosen fields. Let us continue supporting such events that empower and inspire our future generations."

As the echoes of cheers and the spirit of competition fade away, the 4th District Srinagar Indoor Rowing Championship 2023 will forever be etched in the memories of those who witnessed the birth of champions and the unifying power of sportsmanship. (ANI)

