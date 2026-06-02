India News | J-K: Family, Supporters Pay Floral Tribute to Shaheed Bhagat Amarnath on Martyrdom Anniversary in Ramban

Ramban (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 2 (ANI): Family and supporters paid floral tributes to social reformer and Dalit rights champion Shaheed Bhagat Amarnath at his native village of Champa in Ramban district as people across Jammu and Kashmir observed his martyrdom anniversary and remembered his contribution to securing reservation rights for marginalised communities.

Family members, local residents, social activists, and members of the Shaheed Bhagat Amarnath Trust gathered at his birthplace to honour the leader, who is widely regarded as the "Ambedkar of Jammu and Kashmir" for his role in advocating constitutional rights for Scheduled Castes, Scheduled Tribes, and Other Backward Classes in the Union Territory.

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Speaking to ANI, Ramban District President of the Shaheed Bhagat Amarnath Trust, Prithviraj Bhagat, said, "Today, Shaheed Bhagat Amarnath ji sacrificed his life in 1970. He went on a hunger strike for 11 days and observed a silent fast. Today, his martyrdom day is being celebrated throughout Jammu and Kashmir. Because of him, SC, ST and OBC communities are receiving reservation benefits in jobs, admissions and public representation. Bhagat Sahab is considered the Ambedkar of the whole of Jammu and Kashmir."

Amarnath, born on September 27, 1918, in Champa village near Batote, dedicated his life to the upliftment of oppressed communities. After leaving his government job, he joined public life and campaigned for the implementation of reservation benefits that were available in other parts of India but had not been extended to Jammu and Kashmir.

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Recalling his struggle, Sandhya Bhagat, the great-granddaughter of Shaheed Bhagat Amarnath, said his sacrifice paved the way for social justice in the region.

"Bhagat Amarnath ji started a struggle to get rights for SC, ST and OBC communities. He sat on a hunger strike in front of the Jammu Secretariat and became a martyr after days of fasting. Because of his sacrifice, reservations were implemented in Jammu and Kashmir. Today, those benefiting from reservations in education, government jobs and politics owe much to his efforts," she said.

Amarnath attained martyrdom on June 1, 1970, during an indefinite fast at Karan Park in Jammu. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)