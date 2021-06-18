Jammu, Jun 18 (PTI) The Jammu and Kashmir administration is in the process of finalising a film policy, which will lay thrust on harnessing the local talent and create employment opportunities for the youth, officials said on Friday.

The policy will assist filmmakers scout for locations, local talent and facilities besides obtaining the required clearances, an official spokesman said.

“The policy lays thrust on harnessing the local talent in the field of movie making in Jammu and Kashmir and creation of employment opportunities for the youth in the field,” the spokesman said.

For this, a complete database of available local talent is being prepared for hosting on a website for enabling the film makers interested in shooting their film in the UT to utilise their services, he said, asking the local talent to fill in their details before July 10.

“Since every film production is the meeting place for creative artists in the field of dance, film fashion, acting, choreography and advertisement, it will open new avenues of employment for the youth of J-K,” the spokesman said.

The spokesman said there is also a requirement of people adept in cinematic tools like camera, editing, sound recording, set designing and lighting.

