Budgam (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], September 4 (ANI): Jammu and Kashmir Police filed an FIR against some miscreants for allegedly raising anti-national slogans and putting Pakistan's national flag over them in Budgam after the death of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on September 1.

"Police Station Budgam has registered a general FIR against miscreants and other elements who raised anti-national slogans and resorted to other anti-national activities putting the Pakistani flag over them after the separatist leader's death at his home," said Jammu and Kashmir Police.

Also Read | Monsoon 2021 Forecast: IMD Issues Heavy Rain Alert in Goa Over Next 48 Hours.

Meanwhile, mobile service (voice call) and broadband services on all platforms that were snapped following the demise of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani were restored Saturday at 10 am.

Kashmir Zone Inspector General of Police (IGP), Vijay Kumar on Friday informed that the situation in the Valley has been remained peaceful and is under control.

Also Read | Delhi: Highly Decomposed Body of 50-Year-Old Woman Found in Chandani Mahal Area.

The restrictions and internet shutdown were imposed in the Kashmir Valley after the demise of former Hurriyat leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on September 1. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)