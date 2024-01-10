Kupwara (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], January 9 (ANI): A fire broke out at a residential house in a village near Drugmulla on Tuesday morning. The fire crew and military personnel of 28 Mountain Division Ordnance Unit doused the fire successfully.

"On January 9, 2024, at around 10:30 am, a fire broke out at a residential house in Muqam Shawli village near Drugmulla. The fire crew and military personnel of 28 Mountain Division Ordnance Unit (DOU), along with firefighters, immediately responded, reached the spot and extinguished the fire successfully," the army said in a press release.

The press release further said that the fire broke out again and that necessary assistance was once again rendered by 28 Mountain DOU.

"At around 1700 hrs, fire again broke out at the same house and necessary assistance was once again rendered by 28 Mountain DOU. This prompt reaction of military personnel and fire staff ensured preventing the spread of fire to adjacent houses and saving lives and property," the press release further said.

People in the area hailed the efforts of 28 Mountain DOU and thanked them for their prompt action. (ANI)

