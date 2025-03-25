Fire tenders at the site of the stubble stack fire in Udhampur (Photo/ANI)

Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], March 25 (ANI): A fire broke out at a stubble stack in Udhampur, prompting the deployment of fire tenders to the site, said the officials.

According to fire officer Purushottam Lal, the blaze was extensive but has been successfully brought under control.

"The fire has been brought under control. The fire was very widespread," he said.

More details are awaited. (ANI)

