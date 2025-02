Udhampur (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 17 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in the forest area of Urlian village in Udhampur's district of Jammu and Kashmir on Monday afternoon.

According to the head constable and fireman of the Udhampur Fire and Emergency Department, Tilak Raj, the fire department, along with local residents, is working to control and douse the fire.

Also Read | Ramzan 2025: Telangana Government To Allow Muslim Employees To Leave Offices Early During Holy Month From March 2 to 31.

"Fire has broken out on the forest land. We reached here a short while ago. We are trying to douse the fire.The fire has spread; we are trying to control it. Locals are also helping us," Raj said.

The cause of the fire has not yet been determined, and authorities are investigating the incident. (ANI)

Also Read | Sam Pitroda's Views on China Do Not Reflect Congress' Stance, Says Party General Secretary Jairam Ramesh (Watch Video).

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)