Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 28 (ANI): A massive fire broke out in a house near the Firdous Cinema in Hawal area on Wednesday evening.

Upon receiving the information, a team of fire tenders reached the spot.

Efforts to douse the blaze are underway.

Further details are awaited.

Earlier in the day, a fire broke out in a hotel in the famous tourist resort of Gulmarg in the Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir.

No loss of life was reported in the incident. (ANI)

