Fire breaks out in hut of estate department in Srinagar (Photo/ANI)

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], April 7 (ANI): A fire broke out in the hut of the estate department in Srinagar, Jammu and Kashmir on Monday.

Meanwhile, several fire tenders are at the spot to douse the fire.

Also Read | Hyderabad Shocker: Pregnant Woman Severely Injured After Husband Attacks Her Repeatedly With Stone, Disturbing Incident Caught on Camera.

More details are awaited.

On April 5, a fire broke out at Azad Hotel in Srinagar on Saturday morning. The fire department received the alert at 9 am and quickly reached the spot.

Also Read | Trump Tariffs: EU Ministers to Meet as Global Markets Tumble.

The fire started in the boiler area and some nearby sheds, as per the fire department. Firefighters were able to bring the fire under control.

Speaking to ANI, Divisional Fire Officer Srinagar, Zorawar Singh said, "The fire has been brought under control. We received information about the fire at Azad Hotel at 9 am. We reached here and the fire was in the boiler area and some sheds. People present in the hotel were evacuated safely..."

Earlier on March 25, a fire broke out at a stubble stack in Udhampur, prompting the deployment of fire tenders to the site after which the fire was brought under control. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)