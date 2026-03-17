Pahalgam (Jammu and kashmir) [India], March 17 (ANI): A fire broke out at Laripora in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam involving three structures of Asal Resort and one vehicle on Tuesday.

A rescue operation is underway.

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Fire and Emergency Range Kashmir shared a video of the incident. The situation has now been brought under control. No casualties have been reported.

Further details are awaited. (ANI)

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(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)