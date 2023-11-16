Doda, November 16: A massive fire engulfed several houses in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda district on Thursday, officials said. "We recieved information around 4:30 in the morning that a few houses in the Bhaderwah area of Doda district had caught fire and firefighters were rushed to the spot," Abdul Qayoom, Senior Superintendent of Police (SSP), Doda said.

As soon as information was received, five fire tenders were pressed into service and the blaze was brought under control, officials added. "As per the information received so far, eight houses were damaged in the fire. As per the initial investigation, we got to know that a short circuit was the cause of the fire," SSP Doda Abdul Qayoom said. Jammu and Kashmir Fire: Houses Catch Fire in Bhaderwah Area of Doda, Fire Tenders Rushed to Spot (Watch Video).

Jammu and Kashmir Fire

#WATCH | J&K: Houses caught fire in the Bhaderwah area of Doda. Firefighters at the spot. (Source - Doda Administration) pic.twitter.com/o2aRTWay3l — ANI (@ANI) November 16, 2023

Officials further said that there were no immediate reports of any causalities or injuries in the fire. Further investigation is underway.

