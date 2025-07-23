Doda (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 23 (ANI): In a major crackdown on forest-related crimes, the Forest Department in Jammu and Kashmir's Bhaderwah has intensified its drive against timber smuggling and illegal logging. Over the last two months, officials have registered 52 Forest Offences Cases and seized 22 illegal mechanical cutters used for unauthorised tree felling.

In addition to the machinery, dozens of illegally smuggled Deodar wood scants were also recovered during multiple operations carried out across Neeru and Chiralla Range Forest of Bhaderwah Division. These high-value timber logs were reportedly being transported in violation of forest regulations, pointing to the continued activity of the so-called forest mafia in the region.

Also Read | Maharashtra Shocker: Govt Officer Accuses Husband of Installing Spy Cameras in Bedroom to Record Her Private Moments; Cops Launch Probe.

With environmental degradation and illegal logging posing serious ecological threats, authorities have assured that such enforcement drives will continue with full force in the coming months.

Speaking to ANI, Divisional Forest Officer Bhaderwah, Devinder Kumar, said, "Our forest protection teams have remained on high alert not only during the day but also throughout the night. Continuous day and night patrolling was carried out across sensitive forest areas to curb illegal activities. In addition, we have established temporary nakkas (checkpoints) along known smuggling routes to intercept illegal timber movement."

Also Read | Parliament Monsoon Session 2025 Day 3: House Proceedings Resume Today, Operation Sindoor Debate Time Will Be Extended by 9 Hours.

"Earlier, smugglers used basic tools like axes, but now they have shifted to mechanical cutters, which can fell trees in a matter of minutes. This poses a serious threat to our forest cover. Recognising the gravity of the situation, the buying and selling of mechanical cutters has been completely banned in Doda district," the DFO added.

Kumar informed, "In the last two months alone, 52 forest offence cases have been registered under various sections of the Forest Act. We have seized 22 illegally used mechanical cutters and dozens of Deodar wood scants that were being smuggled. The Forest Division Bhaderwah is fully committed to enforcing a zero-tolerance policy against forest crimes and protecting our green cover at all costs." (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)