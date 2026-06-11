India News | J-K: Forest Fire Erupts in Hills Near Katra, Firefighting Op Underway

Katra (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 11 (ANI): A forest fire that broke out in the hills near Katra has been largely brought under control after intensive firefighting operations by multiple agencies.

Fire and Emergency Services personnel, along with teams from the Forest Department and local volunteers, have been working round-the-clock for the past 2-3 days to extinguish the blaze.

Also Read | 'Inappropriate To Abandon a Sinking Ship': TMC MP Babul Supriyo Shares Video on Social Media Amid Trinamool Congress Exodus.

Speaking to ANI, Forest Inspector Arun Sharma said that the fire reportedly reignited multiple times, including during the night, despite being doused in the evening.

"Three to four teams are working in different sectors, putting in their full effort to extinguish the fire... We have been here for 2-3 days. A fire broke out yesterday as well; we extinguished it in the evening, but the fire reignited during the night. We brought it under control again at night... It is largely under control now; we will bring the remaining under control very soon," he said.

Also Read | Sikkim State Lottery Result Today 6 PM Live: Dear Supreme Thursday Lottery Result of June 11, 2026 Declared Online, Watch Lucky Draw Winners List.

More details awaited. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)