Baramulla (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], December 6 (ANI): Tourists seemed cheerful as Jammu and Kashmir's Gulmarg received fresh snowfall on Monday.

Several tourists were seen having fun in the snow at the tourist hotspot.

It is one of the best skiing destinations in Kashmir, famous across the globe for its suitable skiing slopes that attract ski lovers from across the world.

Earlier on December 3, Jammu and Kashmir tourism department informed that around 1.27 lakh tourists visited Kashmir in November which is the highest ever in the last seven years. (ANI)

