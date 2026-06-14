India News | J-K: Ganderbal Police Conducts Joint Mock Drill Ahead of Amarnath Yatra-2026

Ganderbal (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], June 14 (ANI): As part of the security preparedness for the forthcoming Shri Amarnath Ji Yatra (SANJY)-2026, a joint mock drill was conducted on Sunday at Pandit Colony Wussan under the jurisdiction of Police Station Ganderbal.

The exercise was carried out by SOG Ganderbal in close coordination with Central Armed Police Forces (CAPF) to assess operational readiness, strengthen response mechanisms, and enhance inter-agency coordination in handling various security scenarios.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Shocker: Father Stabs 19-Year-Old Daughter to Death Inside Police Station in Banda, Arrested.

Ganderbal Police remain committed to ensuring a safe, secure, and peaceful Yatra through continuous preparedness and effective coordination among all stakeholders.

Earlier, in May, a meeting regarding preparedness and arrangements for the smooth conduct of the Amaranth Yatra 2026 was held under the chairmanship of the Director Tourism, Jammu, at the Conference Hall of the Directorate of Tourism, Jammu, according to the release.

Also Read | Patna Student Protests: East Central Railway Runs Special Trains for Exam Candidates in Bihar As Stone-Pelting at Patliputra Station Disrupts Train Operations.

During the meeting, various arrangements related to pilgrim facilities, sanitation, publicity, infrastructure, tentage, food stalls, and other allied services were reviewed in detail. The Chair emphasised the importance of coordinated efforts among all concerned departments and officers to ensure proper facilities, safety, and convenience for the pilgrims during the Yatra period.

The Chair also stressed the need for the timely execution of all preparations and directed the concerned officers to work in close coordination to ensure seamless arrangements at various locations associated with the Yatra.

Special emphasis was laid on maintaining cleanliness, proper drinking water facilities, and essential amenities for the visiting devotees, the release said.

Officers were further directed to ensure that all facilities and support services are made operational well in advance so that pilgrims arriving from different parts of the country are provided a comfortable and hassle-free experience during the Yatra.

The meeting also reviewed the status of ongoing works and preparedness at Yatri Niwas and other transit locations.

The release stated that necessary directions were issued to the concerned officers for the timely completion of all required arrangements and ongoing works at Yatri Niwas and Transit Camps. (ANI)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)