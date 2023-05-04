Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], May 4 (ANI): Former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir Ghulam Nabi Azad on Thursday met J-K Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha, an official statement issued by the J-K LG office said.

"Ghulam Nabi Azad, former Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir and Chairman, of the Democratic Progressive Azad Party (DPAP) called on Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha at Raj Bhawan, today," the press release said.

"Azad discussed with the Lt Governor various important matters with regard to the development of Jammu Kashmir and the welfare of the people," it mentioned.

Yesterday Ghulam Nabi Azad met various delegations from Aru and Pahalgam in South Kashmir over their issues and grievances.

In this regard, Ghulam Nabi Azad took to Twitter and said, Today met various delegations at Aru and Pahalgam in South Kashmir who apprised me about their issues and grievances. I assure all my people that no problem of theirs would remain unaddressed if DPAP comes to power. Serving people with integrity and honesty is our core agenda!"

Earlier Azad resigned from Congress over differences of opinion with Congress leadership, mainly Rahul Gandhi. He was the leader of 'G23' which had pitched for internal reforms including organisational elections at all levels.

After quitting Congress, Azad formed Democratic Progressive Azad Party.

He has penned 'Azaad: An Autobiography', in which the former Congress veteran has written on his working relations with Congress leaders including Indira Gandhi, Rajiv Gandhi, Sonia Gandhi, Rahul Gandhi and others. (ANI)

