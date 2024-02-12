Jammu (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], February 12 (ANI): The GOC White Knight Corps, accompanied by GOC CIF (R), has reiterated the Army's commitment to community engagement during his visit to Poonch-Rajouri. The primary objective of the visit was to enhance unity and collaboration, thereby fortifying peace and stability in the region.

His visit to Poonch-Rajouri was aimed at fostering unity and collaboration to strengthen peace and stability.

Also Read | Rahul Gandhi Writes to PM Narendra Modi: 'Release MGNREGS Funds for West Bengal, Many Not Paid for Work Completed in 2021'.

The Corps Commander encouraged continued cooperation between the populace and security forces, highlighting the crucial role community support plays in maintaining peace and security.

The legitimate concerns and aspirations of the populace of Pir Topa, Pangai and adjoining villages were also given a patient hearing and their redressal by the Indian Army and the civil administration was assured.

Also Read | Rajasthan: 22 Minors With Grave Charges Escape From Jaipur Juvenile Home by Cutting Window Net.

The General Officer Commanding, White Knight Corps, felicitated a few individuals with disabilities with wheelchairs and also honoured individuals from civil society who have made commendable contributions in the fields of education, sports, and literature, further strengthening the bond between the armed forces and the populace.

The Corps Commander's visit underscored the Indian Army's dedication to promoting peace, harmony and security in the area. Besides a large local gathering, the interaction included functionaries of the Civil Administration and Jammu and Kashmir Police, religious leaders and renowned personalities. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)