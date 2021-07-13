Pulwama (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): Pulwama district administration is constructing a 200-bed pre-fabricated COVID Hospital in the district as part of preparations against any third wave of coronavirus.

The hospital is being constructed under the direction of the Jammu and Kashmir administration.

The construction work of the new COVID hospital is in full swing and is expected to be completed soon.

The work is being executed by Small Scale Industries Development Corporation Limited (SICOP) and the total cost of the project is about Rs 4.22 Lakh.

Non-COVID patients at the old hospital of Pulwama had to suffer during the crisis created by the second wave of coronavirus because it was being used for COVID patients only.

After the completion of the project, COVID patients will be treated in this new hospital and the old hospital in Pulwama will be used for regular patients.

Deputy Commissioner, Pulwama, Baseer-ul-Haq Chaudhary told ANI that the new hospital will especially benefit people from far-flung areas.

"Everyone knows that there is a possibility of a third wave of COVID. This hospital will be beneficial for us, and our management and mitigation will be stronger. This will increase our capacity, and the facilities will be improved. People from the far-flung areas will be benefitted the most," he said.

Mubashir Ahmad, Junior Engineer at SICOP, said it will reduce the load on the old district hospital.

"This will help the district and reduce the load on the old district hospital. Gradually, we will improve the facilities at this hospital too. Presently, the administration's major focus is on the possible third wave because the second wave was devastating. This facility will allow to ease the load on the major hospitals of the nearby areas of the district," he said.

Hailing the initiative, Ghulam Nabi, a local resident said that the locals and the people from far-flung areas will be greatly benefitted.

"The district hospital was jam-packed during the second wave and the patients had to face difficulty. I am thankful that the administration took such a thoughtful decision at such a crucial time."

Ghulam Nabi told ANI that the locals had to go to Srinagar previously for medical treatment since the district hospital could not accommodate all the needy. "Having another facility in the area will also save us from the travel cost to Srinagar," he said. (ANI)

