Jammu, Feb 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lt Governor Manoj Sinha on Thursday said that the state's administration is committed to the welfare of artists who, through various forms of art, folk music, theatre, cinema and literature, have strengthened the spirit of 'Ek Bharat Shreshtha Bharat.'

Inaugurating 'Jashn-e-Jammu Kashmir,' Sinha appreciated the collaborative efforts of the J-K Academy of Art, Culture and Languages and the Jammu Kashmir Artists Association.

"Jashn-e-Jammu Kashmir is an occasion to recall our rich folk culture, which is a source of pride for the nation and strengthens the ideals of unity in diversity. Around 350 artists participating in this event represent different arts, a variety of folk dances, and expressions that reflect the soft power of India and its ancient civilization," he said.

Speaking about the extraordinary journey of Jammu and Kashmir over the past few years, the Lt Governor said that the government, under the guidance of the Prime Minister, is working with the resolve of 'Vikas Bhi Virasat Bhi' (development and heritage together).

"It is a matter of pride that, on one hand, industries and infrastructural development have reached new heights, while on the other, J-K has witnessed the revival of art and culture," he said, reiterating the administration's commitment to the welfare of artists and their families.

"I want our gifted artists to play a leading role in nurturing society. Artists provide new perspectives to citizens and energise social progress. In order to maintain the pace of development, it is necessary that teachers, scientists and artists work together and serve the nation," he said.

Referring to the peaceful conduct of parliamentary and legislative assembly elections in J-K last year, the Lt Governor said there was no rigging or repolling during the democratic exercises.

"Many anticipated violence and loss of life, but not even a single stone-pelting incident was reported," he said.

The Lt Governor felicitated various artists for their valuable contributions in the field of art and culture.

