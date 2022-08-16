Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], August 16 (ANI): The Jammu and Kashmir government organised an exhibition in Sheri Kashmir international conference centre (SKICC) Srinagar to uplift the artisan community and promote the handicraft.

It was organized by the department of handicrafts and handlooms, where artisans from around Jammu and Kashmir installed their stalls to showcase the unique and distinct art and craft of the valley.

The Director of Handicrafts in Kashmir, Tariq Ahmad said, "This mega art exhibition was organized by the department of handicrafts and handlooms to showcase handicraft art as well as to provide a platform for sellers and buyers."

He further said that an e-commerce platform is being developed at this moment to connect the buyers directly with the local artisans. The Arts emporium of Kashmir is creating a platform for online exchange and a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) has been signed with Flipkart to help the local artisans to sell their products.

Such exhibitions are important for the artisan community as it not only showcases the rich art of Kashmir but also give the artisans the opportunity to earn their bread and butter. The artists have to pay the price of the turmoil that exists in the valley. They are forced to face an economical crunch since their business is mostly reliant on tourists.

"Such exhibitions should also be hosted at block levels to further improve the conditions of the local vendors.", said Irshad Ahmed a staller at the exhibition selling Kashmir willow bats.

Hence, such exhibitions are important to attract tourists on which the livelihood of these artisans depends.

During this exhibition, artisans have put up stalls that display carpets, shawls, walnut products, crewel, chain stitches, willow wicker, paper mache, Kashmir willow bats, and woollen crafted by artisans of the valley.

Presently the tourist influx is increasing gradually after Covid and these types of exhibitions can attract them on a large scale which is good for the artisan community. With the help of unique art and craft, this year Kashmir valley makes an entry into the list of heritage sites of UNESCO and hence such types of exhibitions hold importance. (ANI)

