Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 25 (ANI): To avail various e-services provided by different Government departments, the Jammu and Kashmir government has invited citizens to be a part of Digital Mela at Kala Kendra at Jammu from July 25 to July 27.

"To avail various e-services provided by different Government departments, be a part of #DigitalMela at Kala Kendra #Jammu from 25th of July to 27th of July (10:00 AM to 05:00 PM) @diprjk," tweeted the office of the Deputy Commissioner of Jammu on Sunday evening.

Earlier on July 20, Divisional Commissioner, Ramesh Kumar chaired a meeting of Heads of Departments to review the quality of public services and assessment of online services being provided through Rapid Assessment System (RAS).

He also reviewed preparations for celebration of Digital Week, being celebrated across Jammu and Kashmir from July 25 to July 30. The meeting was attended by the divisional heads of all departments.

Discussing the activities in connection with the Digital Week celebration, the Divisional Commissioner said that the UT government has launched digital services for ease of the public and to bring transparency in the delivery of services to the citizens.

He said during the weeklong celebration, the citizens would be imparted awareness about online services like Aap Ki Zameen Aap Ki Nigrani, Aap ka Mobile Hamara Daftar (UMANG), e-UNNAT, DigiLocker etc.

All Heads of the Departments were directed to activate their online services and to promote them by organising campaigns in coordination with Deputy Commissioners for celebrations of the Digital Week. They were also told to appoint Nodal Officers in this regard.

The Divisional Commissioner also suggested starting information, education and communication services. Specific instructions were given to the Rural Development Department to engage artists to spread awareness about the online services through wall paintings at block and Panchayat levels.

The officers from Jal Shakti Department and Jammu Power Development Corporation were instructed to promote online bill payment and filing of applications for fresh connections.

Similar instructions were given to Forest, Jammu Smart City and other departments. They were also told to set up facilitation counters at offices for providing guidance to the public.

It was informed that during Digital Week all the Divisional Commissioners have been directed to organise Digital Melas in the districts. The Div Com directed HoDs of line departments to appoint nodal officers in each district for coordinating with DCs for installation of stalls during the Digital Mela.

The Divisional Commissioner reiterated that the e-services has greatly benefited the public and brought transparency in the working of public offices.

The meeting was attended by Commissioner JMC, Rahul Yadav; Director Rural Development Department, Mohammad Mumtaz Ali; Joint Director Information, Sapna Kotwal; Assistant Commissioner Central, Pritam Thappa; Deputy Director Planning, Munish Dutta, besides senior officers of Health, Jal Shakti, Rural Development, JPDCL, school Education, Forest and other concerned officers. (ANI)

