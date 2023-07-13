Shopian (Jammu and Kashmir) [India], July 13 (ANI): Gunshots were heard in the Gagan area of South Kashmir’s Shopian district on Thursday late afternoon.

The Police and Army cordoned off the area after gunshots.

“Three non-locals have sustained injuries after the firing," Jammu and Kashmir police said.

More details awaited. (ANI)

