Srinagar, Sep 13 (PTI) Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Sunday congratulated two residents of the union territory for scoring high percentiles in the prestigious JEE Mains examination.

With 99.77 percentile, Aryan Gupta of Jammu has topped the union territory, while Naveed-ul-Amin scored 99.23 percentile, an official spokesperson said.

In his message, the Lt Governor observed that the youths of J-K inherently are very capable and ambitious and the union territory administration is committed to providing them with the best enabling environment to facilitate and nurture their capabilities.

The Lt Governor underlined that their success is not only a matter of pride for the entire J-K, but it will also inspire many more youngsters to prepare, compete and excel at national and international levels, the spokesperson said.

Sinha wished all the qualified candidates success in their future endeavours.

